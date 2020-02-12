Investment House LLC Sells 700 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,112,000 after buying an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,432,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

