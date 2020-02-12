Investment House LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Investment House LLC owned 0.05% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000.

PGNY stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

