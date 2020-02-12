Investors Purchase High Volume of AGNC Investment Put Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,777 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 731 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 651,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,362 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

