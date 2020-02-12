Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,122% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. 63,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

