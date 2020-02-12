Investors Purchase Large Volume of Invesco Call Options (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 15,540 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,328% compared to the average volume of 1,088 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Invesco by 4.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 77.1% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. 2,139,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

