Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,572 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 967% compared to the average volume of 241 put options.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $1,361,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 212,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

