Investors Purchase Large Volume of Pyxus International Put Options (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,415% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 658.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PYX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 20,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Pyxus International has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

