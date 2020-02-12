Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRET shares. National Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

