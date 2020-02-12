InVitae (NVTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect InVitae to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVTA stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Get InVitae alerts:

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.