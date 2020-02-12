Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NYSE INVH opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,044,138.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,358,473 shares of company stock worth $1,753,684,479. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

