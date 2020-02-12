IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0079

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. IOST has a market cap of $95.02 million and approximately $65.25 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bitkub, Cobinhood and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.05826725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00052951 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00127361 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003533 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, OTCBTC, DragonEX, CoinBene, Binance, BitMart, IDEX, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, BitMax, DigiFinex, ABCC, Zebpay, Huobi, Bithumb, Livecoin, Hotbit, Upbit, Kyber Network, BigONE, IDAX, CoinZest, Bitkub, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitrue, OKEx, Cobinhood, DDEX, Coineal, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

