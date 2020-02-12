IoT Chain (ITC) Market Capitalization Hits $14.56 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

