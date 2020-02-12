IoTeX Tops One Day Volume of $11.38 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $34.54 million and $11.38 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $629.68 or 0.06060414 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00059334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00120973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009709 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,010 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Coineal, IDEX, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

