Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Raised to Buy at Cfra

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $148.00. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

NYSE:IQV traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.42. 1,305,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter worth $38,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

