Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of 11.775-12.000 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.16.

NYSE IQV opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average of $151.63. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

