Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IQV traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,035. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.63.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.