Irhythm Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 976 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,449% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,527. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.60. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

