Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

IRM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 1,141,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,694. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

