iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 794.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,773 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.