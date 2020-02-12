iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Cut by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

