iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Boosted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.57 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.