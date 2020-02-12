iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after buying an additional 1,691,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143,998 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.57. 4,905,950 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64.

