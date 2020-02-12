iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,322 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.