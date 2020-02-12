iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,594. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.00 and a 52-week high of $338.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.37 and its 200 day moving average is $309.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

