iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $741,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $339.00. 5,267,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,024. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $339.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

