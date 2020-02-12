iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s 6th Largest Position

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.31% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 213,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $53.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

