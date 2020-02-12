iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Keystone Financial Group’s 6th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. 606,230 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

