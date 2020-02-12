iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,549,000 after buying an additional 519,939 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,366,000 after buying an additional 239,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,262 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.