iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 177,624 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 203,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,028,000.

HYG stock opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

