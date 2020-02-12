iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,972 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,062,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,624,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,583,000 after buying an additional 243,340 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

