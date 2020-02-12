iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.53. 41,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $81.49.

