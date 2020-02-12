iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,327,025 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $73,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

