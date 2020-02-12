iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,178 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 18.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $235,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,035,000 after acquiring an additional 428,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,273,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

