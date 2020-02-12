iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

EFA traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961,637. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

