iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,305,614 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,339,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,389,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

