iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

EZU stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

