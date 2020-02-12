iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $26,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $190.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.94 and a 1-year high of $190.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

