iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average is $168.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

