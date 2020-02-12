iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Reduced by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.49. 177,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

