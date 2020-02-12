iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.55. The company had a trading volume of 304,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,122,318. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

