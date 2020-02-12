iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 43,418 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.10. 12,095,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,949,615. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.