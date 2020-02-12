iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.06. 242,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,615. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.63 and a one year high of $161.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

