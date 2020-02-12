iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stake Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.