iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stake Reduced by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.73% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $98,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after purchasing an additional 657,869 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,336,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,734,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.95. 4,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,138. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

