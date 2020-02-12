iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,119,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.4% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $234,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.