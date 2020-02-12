iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 286,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 101,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.04. 297,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.19 and a 52-week high of $245.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

