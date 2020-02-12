iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. 1,242,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,616. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $119.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.