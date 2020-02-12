iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

IYZ opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

