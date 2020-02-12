Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Isra Vision and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Isra Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

ETR:ISR traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.45 ($58.66). The stock had a trading volume of 486,464 shares. Isra Vision has a one year low of €26.80 ($31.16) and a one year high of €45.90 ($53.37). The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.57 and a 200 day moving average of €38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Isra Vision Company Profile

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

