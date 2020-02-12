Istar Inc. Purchases 45,000 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $2,320,650.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,237,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $703,050.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.52 per share, with a total value of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.56 per share, for a total transaction of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.95 per share, for a total transaction of $659,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. 255,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,495. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.42. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.